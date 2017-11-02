FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg lifts 2017 operating profit guidance despite slip in Q3 sales
November 2, 2017 / 6:09 AM / a day ago

Carlsberg lifts 2017 operating profit guidance despite slip in Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday third-quarter sales slipped more than expected, but it lifted its operating profit guidance for 2017.

The company said in a trading update that it expects organic operating profit growth of 7-8 percent in 2017, up from an earlier expectation of “mid-single-digit” percentage growth.

Carlsberg’s third-quarter net revenue slipped 1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to 16.7 billion Danish crowns ($2.62 billion), below the 17.1 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

