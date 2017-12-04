FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic Capital agreed to buy German nursing home group Alloheim -sources
December 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Buyout group Nordic Capital has agreed to buy Alloheim, one of Germany’s top three nursing home operators, for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) including debt, sources close to the matter said.

Alloheim owner Carlyle and Nordic Capital declined to comment.

Nordic Capital prevailed in an auction against DomusVi, backed by Intermediate Capital Group, as well as buyout groups Ares and Fosun, they added. ($1 = 0.8446 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

