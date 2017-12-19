FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Carnival reports 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 19, 2017 / 2:23 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Carnival reports 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects per-share numbers in paragraph 2 to 76 cents per share not $76 and 83 cents per share, not $83)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported a 8.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on an uptick in ticket prices amid strong consumer demand.

The company’s net income fell to $546 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $609 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.26 billion from $3.94 billion, marking the eighth straight quarter of revenue increases.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
