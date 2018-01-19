UK's Carpetright warns on profit after post Christmas sales fall

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright warned on full-year profit on Friday, saying trading in the key post-Christmas period had been significantly behind expectations.

The firm, which trades from 416 UK stores, said like-for-like sales in its home market fell 3.6 percent in the 11 weeks to Jan. 13.

Carpetright said it had revised its full 2017-18 profit guidance to a range of 2 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($2.8-$8.3 million). ($1 = 0.7196 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)