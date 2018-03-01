FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated a day ago

UK's Carpetright in talks with lenders after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain’ biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright said on Thursday it was in talks with banks to see how to shore up its balance sheet, forecasting a small pretax loss in the full year - its third warning in four months.

A drop in sales due to“difficult” consumer confidence had led the retailer to last warn on full-year profit in January.

“Lenders have indicated that they currently remain fully supportive,” it said, adding that other unspecified options to accelerate a turnaround were also under review.

Carpetright said that while a trend in like-for-like British sales has improved it remained negative. Trading in the rest of Europe division had also improved, led by a recovery in like-for-like sales in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary, editing by James Davey)

