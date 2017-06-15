Diniz's Peninsula firm gets second board seat at France's Carrefour

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Carrefour shareholders on Thursday voted to grant a second board seat to Peninsula, the family holding company of Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz, who is the French retailer's third-largest shareholder.

More than 79 percent of votes cast at Carrefour's annual shareholders' meeting approved the resolution relating to the appointment of Flavia Buarque de Almeida, who is a partner at the Peninsula firm.

Diniz owns, together with his family, 7.86 percent of the capital of Carrefour and 10.15 percent of its voting rights.

The Diniz family is Carrefour's third-largest shareholder, behind the 8.74 percent of Bernard Arnault's Groupe Arnault holding company and the 11.51 percent held by the Moulin family. In December 2014, Diniz also purchased a 10 percent stake in Carrefour's Brazilian unit, lifting it to 12 percent in June 2015. He has an option to raise that stake to 16 percent over five years. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)