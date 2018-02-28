FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2018 / 2:13 AM / 3 days ago

Carrefour Brasil beats quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil’s beat profit estimates for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as its Atacadão wholesale supermarkets lead growth with rising sales and widening margins.

In a securities filing, the unit of France’s Carrefour SA reported fourth-quarter net income of 596 million reais ($183.32 million), up 11.1 percent from a year ago and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 498 million reais.

$1 = 3.2512 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.