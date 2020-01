FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour said on Monday that it had agreed to buy Dejbox, a start-up dealing in delivering lunches to office workers.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Dejbox says it is the biggest online canteen firm regarding delivering meals to businesses in suburban and outlying areas in France, and the company employs around 300 staff.