FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 6 days

Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world’s second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.

Malige, previously in charge of group finances at FNAC Darty , will replace Pierre Jean Sivignon who is resigning.

“Matthieu Malige is appointed, effective today, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Carrefour. He succeeds Pierre Jean Sivignon, who, faced with personal difficulties, has asked Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard to relieve him of his duties,” Carrefour said in a statement.

Carrefour’s new head Bompard also joined Carrefour from FNAC Darty. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.