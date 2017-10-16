Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world’s second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.

Malige, previously in charge of group finances at FNAC Darty , will replace Pierre Jean Sivignon who is resigning.

“Matthieu Malige is appointed, effective today, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Carrefour. He succeeds Pierre Jean Sivignon, who, faced with personal difficulties, has asked Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard to relieve him of his duties,” Carrefour said in a statement.

Carrefour’s new head Bompard also joined Carrefour from FNAC Darty. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)