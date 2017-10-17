FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Casino Q3 sales rise, slightly ahead of consensus forecast
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2017 / 5:47 AM / in 5 days

Retailer Casino Q3 sales rise, slightly ahead of consensus forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino posted higher third quarter sales on Tuesday that slightly beat the consensus forecast, helped by growth at its main domestic stores such as Monoprix, Geant and its online Cdiscount unit.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar, said third quarter sales reached 9.2 billion euros ($10.8 billion), slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations for sales of 9.119 billion euros.

Sales rose 3.4 percent on an organic basis, marking a moderate improvement from 3.3 percent growth in the second quarter.

Casino, whose credit rating was cut to junk by Standard & Poor’s in March 2016 and which has been criticised by U.S. activist fund Muddy Waters, is under pressure to show it can revive profits in France as conditions in Brazil remain tough.

In July, Casino said it was expecting growth of more than 15 percent regarding food retail trading profits in France for 2017, and also expected a contribution from its property development activities of around 60 million euros.

Casino has also forecast full-year growth of at least 20 percent in group consolidated trading profit for 2017.

$1 = 0.8492 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.