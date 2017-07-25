Caterpillar posts 46 pct rise in profit, boosts forecast

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc reported a 46 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its construction and resources businesses, and raised its profit outlook for the year.

Shares of the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker rose 5.4 percent in premarket trading.

Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to $802 million, or $1.35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $550 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose 9.6 percent to $11.33 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)