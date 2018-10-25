FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 1:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cathay Pacific shares set to fall 2.5 percent after passenger data breach

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) were set to fall 2.5 percent on Thursday after the airline said data of about 9.4 million passengers of Cathay and its unit, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Ltd, had been accessed without authorisation.

FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The company said it initially discovered suspicious activity on its network in March 2018 and investigations in early May confirmed that certain personal data had been accessed.

Cathay's shares were set to open down 2.5 percent at HK$10.36, against a 1.9 percent drop for the benchmark Hang SEng Index .HSI.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
