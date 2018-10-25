Cathay Pacific shares set to fall 2.5 percent after passenger data breach

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) were set to fall 2.5 percent on Thursday after the airline said data of about 9.4 million passengers of Cathay and its unit, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Ltd, had been accessed without authorisation.
The company said it initially discovered suspicious activity on its network in March 2018 and investigations in early May confirmed that certain personal data had been accessed.
Cathay's shares were set to open down 2.5 percent at HK$10.36, against a 1.9 percent drop for the benchmark Hang SEng Index .HSI.
