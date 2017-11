HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways dropped as much as 4.7 percent on Monday morning after Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways bought 9.6 percent stake.

Hong Kong’s Kingboard Chemical Holdings on Monday said it had agreed to sell its 9.6 percent stake in Cathay Pacific Airways to Qatar Airways for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million). ($1 = 7.8021 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)