Cavalli owner hires Rothschild to find minority partner - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Private equity Clessidra has hired Rothschild to look into the option of finding a minority partner for fashion group Roberto Cavalli to help fund growth, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, confirming earlier press reports.

A company logo is pictured outside a Roberto Cavalli store in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Clessidra owns 90 percent of Roberto Cavalli through the vehicle Varenne.

Rothschild declined to comment. In September a Clessidra manager said the fund had no plans to leave Cavalli capital.