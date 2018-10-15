FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 5:57 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Cavalli owner hires Rothschild to find minority partner - sources

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Private equity Clessidra has hired Rothschild to look into the option of finding a minority partner for fashion group Roberto Cavalli to help fund growth, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, confirming earlier press reports.

A company logo is pictured outside a Roberto Cavalli store in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Clessidra owns 90 percent of Roberto Cavalli through the vehicle Varenne.

Rothschild declined to comment. In September a Clessidra manager said the fund had no plans to leave Cavalli capital.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Elisa Anzolin; writing by Stephen Jewkes

