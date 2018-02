DOHA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Commercial Bank expects loan growth of 7 to 9 percent in 2018, in line with the market, the bank’s group chief executive said on Wednesday.

Tighter liquidity and higher funding costs will mean margins for the bank are under pressure, Joseph Abraham told reporters. (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)