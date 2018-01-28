Australia's CBA names internal candidate Matt Comyn as new CEO

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia has named Matt Comyn as its new chief executive, effective April 9, the country’s largest lender by market capitalisation said on Monday.

“Matt’s appointment will enable a smooth transition to new leadership, as CBA responds to the current regulatory processes and legal proceedings, accelerating the related changes and improvements already underway,” CBA Chairman Catherine Livingstone said in a statement.

Comyn replaces outgoing Chief Executive Ian Narev, who has led CBA since December 2011, in a period marked as much by record profits as allegations of serious misconduct. (Reporting by Paulina Duran and Rushil Dutta; Editing by Peter Cooney)