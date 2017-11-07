Options exchange Cboe's profit jumps 48 pct in third quarter

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc’s profit rose 48 percent in the third quarter as the largest U.S. options exchange earned more fees from higher options, equities and futures trading.

Cboe said on Tuesday net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $59.7 million or 53 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $40.3 million or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. reut.rs/2hbH3ti

Excluding one-time items, Cboe earned 89 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)