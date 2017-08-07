FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 5 days ago

AT&T's DirecTV Now to stream some CBS networks

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Monday that AT&T Inc's DirecTV Now will livestream some of its channels including CBS, CBS Sports Network and Showtime.

The media company said much of the programming of the channels under the deal would also be available on demand.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"For any bundle to be truly successful, CBS is must-have content," said Ray Hopkins, head of CBS Corp's TV networks distribution.

The channels available for streaming also include The CW and Pop. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

