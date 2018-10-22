FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 3:58 AM / in an hour

CBS interim chairman resigns from board because of ill health

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CBS Corp interim chairman Richard Parsons has resigned from the board for reasons of ill health about a month after joining, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The CBS Television Studios campus is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Parsons, who said he had complications from a form of cancer, will be replaced by Strauss Zelnick, who founded the media-focused private equity firm Zelnick Media Capital, according to the statement.

Zelnick currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Zelnick also joined the board in September.

Also last month, CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves resigned amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Moonves has said the accusations were false.

At that time, CBS also announced a deal to end litigation against controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc for control of the broadcaster and media company. Six board members stepped down and new directors were appointed including both Parsons and Zelnick.

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
