CBS Corp reports 3 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported 3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher affiliate and subscription fees.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $418 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended Sept.30, from $466 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to popular shows such as “The Big Bang Theory”, and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, said revenue rose to $3.17 billion from $3.08 billion.