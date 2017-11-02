FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS Corp reports 3 pct rise in quarterly revenue
November 2, 2017 / 8:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

CBS Corp reports 3 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported 3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher affiliate and subscription fees.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $418 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended Sept.30, from $466 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to popular shows such as “The Big Bang Theory”, and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, said revenue rose to $3.17 billion from $3.08 billion.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur

