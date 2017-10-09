China Construction Bank appoints Tian Guoli as chairman

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country’s second biggest lender, has appointed Tian Guoli as its chairman, months after sources told Reuters that he will leave the smaller Bank of China to head CCB.

“Mr. Tian Guoli serves as chairman and executive director of the board from 9 October 2017,” CCB said in filings to the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, where it is listed.

In late July, sources told Reuters that Tian, then the boss Bank of China Ltd, had been nominated as CCB’s chairman.

Tian was replaced by Chen Siqing. (Reporting by Zhang Min in Beijing and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens)