2 months ago
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt - Jun 14
June 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt - Jun 14

1 Min Read

   Jun 14 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC BANK         BKS & MFS       20-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.5500    15000     14-Jun-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

