a month ago
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt - Jul 5
July 5, 2017 / 7:16 AM / a month ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt - Jul 5

1 Min Read

    Jul 5 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC BANK         -               28-Dec-17   CARE A1+    6.4500    5000      07-Jul-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

