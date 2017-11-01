TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for October 2017

Nov 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for October 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE DEAL YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- DCB - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4125 2500 31-Oct-17 27-Oct-17 SIB - MAR 2018 CARE A1+ 6.3000 2000 - 24-Oct-17 =============================================================================================== CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Daily CD Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com