TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for October 2017
November 1, 2017 / 3:22 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for October 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   Nov 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market for October 2017. (10 million = 1 crore)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER          INVESTOR     MATURITY       RATING      DEALT    VOLUME    VALUE       DEAL
                                                        YTM(%)   IN MLNS   DATE        DATE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
DCB             -            3 MONTHS       CRISIL A1+  6.4125   2500     31-Oct-17  27-Oct-17
SIB             -            MAR 2018       CARE A1+    6.3000   2000         -      24-Oct-17
===============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                 :          
For Primary Market CD Deals   :          

For Daily CD Dealt News       :                    

Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

