FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Dec 5
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Breast milk, soot mark Turkey's fading beauty
EDITOR'S PICKS
Breast milk, soot mark Turkey's fading beauty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 5, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Dec 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add FEDERAL BANK Primary CD deal)
    Dec 5 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC BANK         -               21-Feb-18   CARE A1+    6.2200    7000      07-Dec-17
FEDERAL BANK      BKS             05-Feb-18   CRISIL A1+  6.2375    3000      06-Dec-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.