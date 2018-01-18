FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 5:20 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add Vijaya Bank Primary CD deals)
    Jan 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SIDBI             MF, BKS         22-Jan-19   CRISIL A1+  7.4000    10000     22-Jan-18
SIDBI             MF, BKS         18-Jan-19   CRISIL A1+  7.4000    4000      18-Jan-18
VIJAYA BANK       MF, BKS         19-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.3500    3000      18-Jan-18
VIJAYA BANK       MF, BKS         26-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.3500    2000      24-Jan-18
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
