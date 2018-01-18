RPT-TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 17

(Repeating to add Vijaya Bank Primary CD deals) Jan 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIDBI MF, BKS 22-Jan-19 CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 10000 22-Jan-18 SIDBI MF, BKS 18-Jan-19 CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 4000 18-Jan-18 VIJAYA BANK MF, BKS 19-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.3500 3000 18-Jan-18 VIJAYA BANK MF, BKS 26-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.3500 2000 24-Jan-18 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com