RPT-TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Sep 27

(Repeating to add VIJAYA BANK Primary CD deals) Sep 27 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.1400 27000 - VIJAYA BANK - 1 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1200 3250 28-Sep-17 VIJAYA BANK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1400 5250 28-Sep-17 VIJAYA BANK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1400 2500 29-Sep-17 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com