February 9, 2018 / 7:13 AM / in a day

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Feb 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
BANDHAN BANK      MF, BKS         11-May-18   ICRA A1+    7.4500    -         12-Feb-18
BANDHAN BANK      MF, BKS         08-May-18   ICRA A1+    7.4500    -         12-Feb-18
NABARD            MF, BKS         14-Feb-19   CRISIL A1+  7.4700    40000     14-Feb-18
SIDBI             MF, BKS         15-Feb-19   CARE A1+    7.4500    6050      15-Feb-18
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
