TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BANDHAN BANK MF, BKS 11-May-18 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 - 12-Feb-18 BANDHAN BANK MF, BKS 08-May-18 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 - 12-Feb-18 NABARD MF, BKS 14-Feb-19 CRISIL A1+ 7.4700 40000 14-Feb-18 SIDBI MF, BKS 15-Feb-19 CARE A1+ 7.4500 6050 15-Feb-18 ============================================================================================