TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIB - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2400 8000 11-Aug-17 IDFC BANK BKS & MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2000 10000 16-Aug-17 ============================================================================================