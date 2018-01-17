TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Jan 16

Jan 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for the deal date 16-Jan-2018. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FEDERAL BANK BKS 20-Feb-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.3600 5000 18-Jan-18 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com