TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Nov 13
November 14, 2017 / 4:55 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Nov 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary
market for the deal date 13-Nov-2017. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IDFC BANK         -             30-JAN-18     ICRA A1+    6.1950    -             -
IDFC BANK         -             31-JAN-18     ICRA A1+    6.1950    -             -
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

