TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Nov 16

Nov 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for the deal date 16-Nov-2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDFC BANK BKS & MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2400 9000 21-Nov-17 IDFC BANK BKS & MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2400 3000 21-Nov-17 ============================================================================================