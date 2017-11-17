FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Nov 16
#Domestic News
November 17, 2017 / 4:49 AM / in 2 days

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Nov 16

Reuters Staff

    Nov 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary
market for the deal date 16-Nov-2017. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IDFC BANK         BKS & MFS     2 MONTHS      ICRA A1+    6.2400    9000         21-Nov-17
IDFC BANK         BKS & MFS     3 MONTHS      ICRA A1+    6.2400    3000         21-Nov-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
