TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Nov 28
November 29, 2017 / 4:16 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Nov 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market for the deal date November 28, 2017. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IDFC BANK         BKS & MFS       3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2400    17000             -
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
