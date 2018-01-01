FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 1
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex trade lower; Eicher Motors, SBI top losers
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex trade lower; Eicher Motors, SBI top losers
Premier League: Klavan header gives Liverpool dramatic late win
SPORTS
Premier League: Klavan header gives Liverpool dramatic late win
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
Archeology
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 1, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   Jan 1 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IDFC BANK         BKS & MFS       14-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.2800    5000      04-Jan-18
IDFC BANK         BKS & MFS       16-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.2800    5000      04-Jan-18
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.