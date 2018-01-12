FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 12
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018 / 7:02 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SIB               BKS & MFS       3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    7.2000    2000      18-Jan-18
FEDERAL BANK      -               26-Feb-18   CRISIL A1+  6.4000    5000      16-Jan-18
FEDERAL BANK      -               05-Mar-18   CRISIL A1+  6.4000    5000      16-Jan-18
============================================================================================
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
