TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 3
#Domestic News
January 4, 2018 / 5:13 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Jan 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

   Jan 4 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market for the deal date Jan 3, 2018. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC BANK         -               01-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.4000    32000     05-Jan-18
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
