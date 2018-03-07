FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Mar 7

    Mar 7 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC BANK         -               08-Mar-19   CARE A1+    7.4200    50500     09-Mar-18
P&S BANK          BKS             3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.1350    10000             -
KARUR VYSYA BK    -               12-Jun-18   CRISIL A1+  7.1700    2000              -
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
