TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Sep 21
September 21, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in a month

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Sep 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sep 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC BANK         MFS            21-Dec-17   CARE A1+    6.1500    34000     22-Sep-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

