TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Sep 22
September 22, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 25 days ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Sep 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sep 22 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IDFC BANK         BKS & MFS       3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.1800    10000             -
RATNAKAR BANK     -               18-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    6.2500    4000              -
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

