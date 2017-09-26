FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Sep 26
#Domestic News
September 26, 2017 / 9:43 AM / in 21 days

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt-Sep 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sep 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
OBC               -               27-Nov-17   CRISIL A1+  6.1200    6350      28-Sep-17
OBC               -               23-Oct-17   CRISIL A1+  6.0900    5000      27-Sep-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

