January 31, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had resigned.

Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC director, the HHS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Due to the nature of these financial interests, the HHS said, Fitzgerald could not divest them in a definitive time period. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

