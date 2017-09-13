FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One injured in fire at Canadian Natural oil sands project
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 1:50 AM / a month ago

One injured in fire at Canadian Natural oil sands project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - One person was injured after an electrical fire broke out at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s Horizon oil sands project on Monday evening, the company said on Tuesday.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the person was being treated for minor injuries, Canadian Natural spokeswoman Julie Woo said in a statement.

Production is unaffected as the 190,000-barrel-per-day Horizon project is already shut down for 45 days of maintenance, Woo said, adding that the company is assessing the fire damage. (Reporting by Nia Williams; CAEditing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.