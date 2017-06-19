FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform

1 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

June 19 (Reuters) - CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.

The new platform, to be named Einn Volant Aircraft Leasing, will acquire fuel-efficient aircraft from global airlines and lease them back to airlines under long-term leases, the companies said in a statement.

For CDPQ, which is one of Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc's biggest shareholders, the deal marks an entry into the aircraft leasing and financing industry.

GE's shares were up 0.7 percent at $29.20 in premarket trading on Monday. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Martina D'Couto)

