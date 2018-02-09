FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 8:53 AM / 2 days ago

Ceconomy CEO sees no reason to change strategy on Fnac Darty stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ceconomy has no plans to raise its holding in France’s Fnac Darty after shareholder Knight Vinke sold its stake in the French company to insurance broker SFAM, Ceconomy’s chief executive said on Friday.

“We said from the start that this was a financial investment... We are looking at all options but see no reason to change our strategy,” Pieter Haas told journalists during a conference call after Ceconomy published quarterly financial results.

Analysts had speculated after Knight Vinke’s stake sale that Ceconomy, which owns 24 percent of Fnac, could seek a full takeover of its French peer.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor

