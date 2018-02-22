FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 9:44 AM / 2 days ago

Central and East European exchanges to cooperate to attract investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Slovak, Romanian and Croatian stock exchanges want to speak with one voice on new regulatory requirements, as well as in helping to attract investors to put their money into the region’s stocks.

The Prague Stock Exchange and the Warsaw Stock Exchange organised the summit of exchanges from CEE region hosted in Prague this week. CEOs from the exchanges in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Croatia also took part.

“Our aim is also to jointly represent our markets to investors as an interesting investment opportunity within EU. We want to intensify our communication with investors as a region,” the exchanges said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Koper; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
