SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal may reach a common equity ratio of 10 percent by the end of the year with its new plan to boost capital, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

That would allow Caixa to originate 100 billion reais ($31.5 billion) in new loans, Moody’s said in a report. As of the third quarter of 2017, Caixa had a common equity tier 1 ratio of 9.5 percent.