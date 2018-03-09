FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 9, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Chinese group CEFC's European unit boosts capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - CEFC Group (Europe), part of China’s CEFC China Energy, has raised its capital by 13.50 billion crowns ($653.3 million), the Prague-based unit said on Friday.

“The parent company based in Hong Kong has expressed the importance it gives to European projects with the capital strengthening,” CEFC Group (Europe) said. “Raising the capital of the firm is a signal that the company is a stable and credible partner.”

CTK news agency reported the increase brought its capital to 14.65 billion crowns. ($1 = 20.6640 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.