FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China CEFC, Rosneft plan petchem complex in Hainan -media
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 2 days ago

China CEFC, Rosneft plan petchem complex in Hainan -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Private conglomerate CEFC China Energy agreed on Friday with Russia’s Rosneft to build a petrochemical complex in South China using liquefied petroleum gas and condensate to make petrochemicals, according to a Chinese media report.

The complex will be built in Yangpu, a port in China’s southernmost island province of Hainan, China Business Network reported, citing a CEFC executive.

The report did not provide any financial details of the deal or specify if this is a binding agreement.

A CEFC spokesman could not immediately confirm or comment.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.