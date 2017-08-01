FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 3 days ago

FDA approves leukemia treatment developed by Celgene, Agios

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Celgene Corp and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with a specific genetic mutation.

AML is a cancer that originates in the bone marrow and progresses rapidly, resulting in an abnormal increase in white blood cells.

The drug, Idhifa, secured approval for relapsed or refractory AML patients who have an IDH2 mutation, the FDA said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

