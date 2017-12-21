FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celgene's regimen fails to beat chemotherapy in immune system cancer trial
December 21, 2017

Celgene's regimen fails to beat chemotherapy in immune system cancer trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp said its cancer drug in a combination therapy did not prove to be better than another treatment that included standard of care and chemotherapy in newly diagnosed immune system cancer patients in a late-stage study.

The company’s shares fell 5.8 percent to $102.10 in extended trading on Thursday.

The study, which tested the company’s blockbuster drug, Revlimid, along with rituximab, failed to show that the chemotherapy-free regimen prevented the disease from progressing, compared to the control arm.

The late-stage trial also did not show an increase in the number of patients who fully responded to the company’s combination treatment, Celgene said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

